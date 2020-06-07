Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is all set to get engaged with her boyfriend Eban Hyams soon. And while the speculations of their marriage has also been doing the rounds of the industry, the lovebirds have been spending a splendid time together for the past few months.

Krishna had been posting a lot of lovey dovey and cosy pictures with her boyfriend Eban and even her parents have approved their relationship. While her mother Ayesha Shroff often keeps commenting below her romantic posts, her brother Tiger Shroff seems to have started feeling sick and vomiting after watching her sister locking lips with her boyfriend.

Sharing a couple of picture of her smooching Eban while sitting on his lap, Krishna posted a crown emoji indicating that Eban is her King. However, Tiger Shroff's reaction on Krishna's lip lock with Eban grabbed several eyeballs.

While her well-wisher and close friends were going gaga over their romantic chemistry, Tiger left a vomiting emoji while mocking their actions. To which, Krishna replied with a eyes rolled over emoji.

Going by their PDA on social media, it looks like both Krishna and Eban are all ready to make their relationship official. Earlier, Eban's instagram post wherein he had called Krishna 'wifey', had sparked speculations about their secret engagement. Krishna had rubbished the reports and said that it was just a term.

Krishna had earlier recalled her first meeting with Eban at Soho house and told Mumbai Mirror: "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban."