Often when we think of Bollywood's heroes. We think they of everybody shouldn't have fears. However, real life is a bit different. So it's only fitting that Tiger Shroff too has fears, even though we see him perform impossible stunts on screen.

Tiger Shroff has a fear of heights, and he spoke about it in his latest Instagram post. He spoke about his fear and what he does when he is in a position where he needs to face it.

Tiger Shroff has set himself a high standard when it comes to action. We've seen him do stunts that would be impossible for the average human being. So, naturally, we don't think there is much that phases him in real life. Like every human being, however, the actor too has his own fears.

There was a time when talking about your fears took away from what you accomplish on screen. However, it's not just about the persona the actor has anymore, they are humans after all. In his latest Instagram post, the young Bollywood actor talked about his fear of heights.

He posted a picture of himself while sky-diving, he captioned the post, "I always close my eyes whenever I'm up there...anybody else scared of heights?"

Tiger Shroff has been active on Instagram during the lockdown and has been sharing glimpses of his quarantine and was part of Akshay Kumar's song Muskurayega India. A few days back the actor completed 6 years in the industry with his movie Heropanti.