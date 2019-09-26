A couple of days ago, it was reported that Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is all set to get engaged with her boyfriend Eban Hyams soon. And while the speculations of their marriage has also been doing the rounds of the industry, the lovebirds were spotted having a splendid time together on their exotic beach holiday in Dubai.

Krishna, who is madly in love with Ebans, shared a few pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen taking a stroll on a Dubai beach walking hand-in-hand with the love of her life. In the pictures, Krishna was seen flaunting her toned body in a black bikini and needless to say, she looked hot alongside her beau who was in blue shorts.

Eban, too, shared the beach pictures with Krishna along with a few photos clicked by paparazzi and wrote, "New Horizons with my Queen."

Going by their PDA on social media, it looks like both Krishna and Eban are all ready to make their relationship official. Earlier, Eban's instagram post wherein he had called Krishna 'wifey', had sparked speculations about their secret engagement. Krishna had rubbished the reports and said that it was just a term.

Krishna had earlier recalled her first meeting with Eban at Soho house and told Mumbai Mirror: "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban."

Meanwhile, take a look at Krishna and Eban's romantic escapade.