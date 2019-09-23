Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who had sent ripples in the industry with her bold 'topless' photoshoot a couple of years ago, had been in the news for her relationship with basketball player Eban Hyams. The two have been dating for the past four months and it looks like the couple has decided to take the plunge soon.

Earlier, Eban's instagram post wherein he had called Krishna 'wifey' had sparked speculations about their secret engagement. Krishna had rubbished the reports and said that it was just a term. However, this time around, Krishna is all ready to exchange rings with Eban.

Krishna had earlier recalled about her first meeting with Eban at Soho house and told Mumbai Mirror, "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban."

When she was asked about her hush-hush engagement with Eban, Krishna had said, "It's crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on."

And now Krishna and Eban have found their soulmate in each other, we may soon hear wedding bells ringing in the Shroff family.