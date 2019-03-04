Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may have never acknowledged their relationship in public but it is a known fact that they are attracted to each other. And it looks like Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have now decided to continue teasing their fans and play around speculations surrounding their relationship.

On Valentine's Day, both Tiger and Disha teased their fans with cryptic posts hinting at their engagement flaunting their respective rings. When their millions of fans by then had come to conclusion that the two have finally accepted their relationship and got engaged. But a couple of hours later, the two posted a video in which they were heard talking about their engagement with a brand endorsement deal with a popular beverage brand.

On his 29th birthday (March 2) night, Tiger and Disha were seen spending some quality time with each other over a dinner and were even seen giggling when the paparazzi spotted them together in their car.

When Tiger had recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 6, he spoke about his relationship with Disha and said that he loves spending time with her. And as speculations about their relationship keep surfacing every now and then, Tiger, instead of confirming his relationship with his ladylove Disha, chose to play along with the rumours which has further added fuel to the fire.

"Well, we are seen together at restaurants for dinner and for coffee. She is a dear friend and we do go out together. Beyond that, let people speculate. Some amount of speculation is good," Tiger Shroff was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Well, it seems like Tiger is enjoying the kind of attention he is getting and has no qualms in being linked with Disha and the speculations around their relationship.