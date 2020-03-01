The makers of Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff have commenced its advance bookings almost a week ahead of its release. The response has already started pouring in full swing for the movie.

Baaghi 3 is scheduled for worldwide release on March 6 and its promotion is going on full swing. Advance booking for the film was made available on Sunday morning. Tiger Shroff tweeted, "The wait is over Baaghians! Book your seats & get ready to witness the action-packed drama in cinemas, this Friday. #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 advance bookings are open now. Book your tickets!"

Baaghi 3 is the third installment in the super-hit Baaghi film series and Tiger Shroff's success graph has created a lot of curiosity about the film. Its brilliant trailer and promos have double the expectations from the movie. The filmgoers across the globe are desperately waiting for the release of the movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "As #Baaghi3 commences advance bookings today - several days prior to its release - one awaits the response to the first biggie of #Summer2020... #Baaghi - the brand - has reaped a harvest at the BO in the past... Naturally, the expectations from #Baaghi3 are sky-high."

As per BookMyShow, the exhibitors of Baaghi 3 have opened tickets for 277 shows in 45 locations across NRC-Delhi, 261 shows in 48 locations across Mumbai, 97 shows in 21 locations across Bangalore, 61 shows in 13 locations across Hyderabad and 33 shows in 3 locations across Ahmadabad for its opening day. The initial response is really good with some shows fast filling within hours after the booking began.

The conventional norm of the ticket sales go live on Wednesday, but the exhibitors decided to start it early to cash in on the excitement for the film. "We have got a lot of inquiries for Baaghi 3 from the audience, who is eager to see Tiger back in action, this time around taking over a nation. Despite being a non-holiday release, we expect it to open with a bang at the box-office," a city cinema owner informs us.

The pre-release hype around Baaghi 3 suggests that Tiger's stardom and the franchise has grown stronger over the years. "Baaghi 2 set new records in Bihar, and we are confident that this one too will repeat the history. Tiger is the new action hero for the masses. The holiday on account of Holi on March 10 will also prove to be beneficial to the film in the long run," a single screen exhibitor shares.

Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film, which has been written by Farhad Samji, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor are seen playing the lead roles in the spiritual sequel to Baaghi and Baaghi 2.