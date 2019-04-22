Director Ram Gopal Varma revealed that Tiger KCR, which is a biopic of K Chandrasekhar Rao, is not anti-Andhra, but it exposes some people from the state who created circumstances for separation.

On April 19, Ram Gopal Varma had revealed that Tiger KCR is a biopic of K Chandrasekhar Rao and deals with the period from the time he could not bear the third class treatment being given to Telangana people by the Andhra people and how he fought in a fiery way to achieve Telangana state. It exposes the perspective of those who looked down upon him before what he achieved.

Ram Gopal Varma also stated that Tiger KCR will not show the people of Andhra as villains, but it will expose few people from Andhra who backstabbed the citizens of the state, by creating circumstances for separation. It will feature the roles of KTR, K Kavitha, Harish Rao, late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu, Lagadapati Rajagopal, Vundavalli Arun Kumar, Roshiah, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Ramoji Rao and Lokesh.

Despite his clarification, Tiger KCR was publicized as an anti-Andhra film. Responding those, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted this morning, "The film #TIGERKCR is not going to be against Andhra People. It will be against only a few Andhra leaders who created humiliating situations for Telangana people KCR loved all Telugu people and his war was only with those Andhra Leaders who were backstabbing Telangana people."

Ram Gopal Varma announced to release the first look of Tiger KCR on April 19, on the eve of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He released a video featuring himself. While some took it as the first look, others kept requesting the director for releasing the first look poster of the film.

Addressing those people, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "For all those dumbos asking where's first look of #TIGERKCR the below video I posted was the first look.. If the intention of a first look is to convey the intent of the film I think this video conveys it much better than any poster or teaser.. Grow up guys and think smart!"