Ram Gopal Varma released the first look of Tiger KCR, the biopic on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on the eve of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's birthday.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on April 18 to announce the biopic on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The directed tweeted, "It is a biopic of @KTRTRS 's father from the time he couldn't bear the 3rd class treatment being given to Telangana people by the Andhras, and how he fought in a fiery way to achieve Telangana state."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "KCR and YSR are the only politicians to successfully groom their children to be worthy of them, unlike the politician in the neighbouring state of Telangana ...Only the greatest of political leaders can create a biological and ideological legacy."

A word in its tagline did not go down well with some people, who trolled him. Responding to them, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "For those who are having a problem with the word ఆడు in the tag line, it's meant in the perspective of those who looked down upon KCR before he achieved what he did.. Am sure both KCR and ⁦@KTRTRS⁩ will understand the depth in that line."

Ram Gopal Varma revealed on April 19, "The First Look of #TIGERKCR will be out today at 11 Am." He added, "The film #TIGERKCR will feature KCR, @KTRTRS, K Kavitha, Harish Rao, YSR, Y S Jagan, @ncbn, Lagadapati Rajagopal, Vundavalli Arun Kumar, Roshiah, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Ramoji Rao and Lokesh.. First look releasing at 11 AM today."

Hours later, Ram Gopal Varma released a video featuring him like the alter-ego of TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao's. He captioned it with, "On the eve of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister @ncbn's birthday, I am releasing this first look of Telangana Chief Minister KCR 's biopic #TIGERKCR."

Ram Gopal Varma went on to describe KCR as Aggressive Gandhi. "My film will not show Andhras as villains..It's only a few Andhrollu who did vennupotu to crores of Andhrollu by creating circumstances for separation #TIGERKCR," he tweeted in reply to a fan, adding, "Like how the peaceful Gandhi fought the British and got India, the Aggressive Gandhi KCR fought the Andhras and got Telangana #TIGERKCR."