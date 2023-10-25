Tiger claw locket row: Celebrities under scanner; K'taka Forest Min says 'no one will be spared'

Following the arrest of the Big Boss Reality Show contestant in K'taka over wearing a locket made of tiger's claw, organisations on Wednesday demanded that the government should also act on celebrities sporting the animal's claw.

Following people sharing the pictures of celebrities and politicians wearing tiger's claw's lockets and demanding to initiate action against them, the Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has stated on Wednesday in Kalaburagi that "no one will be spared." Following the statement, celebrities have come under pressure to prove their innocence.

The pictures of famous Kannada actor, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jaggesh, former CM and JD (S) floor leader H.D. Kumaraswamy's son, politician and actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Kannada superstar Darshan and film producer Rockline Venkatesh have been shared on social media. The picture of well-known religious seer Avadhoota Vinay Guruji sitting on the tiger's skin is also doing rounds.

Former MLC and Congress leader P.R. Ramesh had lodged a complaint with the Forest Department's Additional Secretary Javed Akthar against Jaggesh.

Shivakumar attached to Vande Mataram Social Service Organization had demanded that Big Boss contestant Varthur Santhosh, an ordinary man, had been arrested and no action was taken against celebrities. He had also slammed the Forest Department for not initiating action against them. Shivakumar maintained that he would lodge a complaint in this regard.

He further stated that immediate action be taken against them and notice be issued to summon them. The inaction in this regard shows the negligence of the Forest Department.

Khandre, reacting to the development stated that he does not have complete information regarding actors Jaggesh and Darshan wearing the lockets. But, if the complaint is received in this regard, action will be initiated against them. "There is no question of sparing the influential in this connection," he warned.

The law is equal to all. The amendment is brought to the Wildlife Preservation Act 2022. As per the act use of skin, horns of any wildlife animal, ivory of elephants can't be used and also can't be collected. The investigation will be conducted in this regard and action will be initiated, Minister Khandre stated.

The act is not just for show off. It's implemented strictly. The directions have been issued to initiate action against celebrities and anyone, if they are found to be using the claws, skin or any other part of the wildlife animals. "I do not want to take names. It is the duty of every person to preserve wildlife. The people must cooperate and follow the law. Few are wearing tiger's claws in the neck, few others have kept the skin of tiger at their homes, the officers will verify this and initiate action," Khandre explained.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravindra also stated that action will be taken based on the complaints.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy clarified that few media outlets have reported that during his marriage ceremony, he had worn the pendant of tiger's claw. "This is not the truth. I am aware of the provision of the Preservation of Wildlife Act. The tiger's claw pendant which I was wearing during my marriage was an artificial one. It was a gift I got for marriage. I have it even now and concerned officers can verify it. I request not to publish false news in this regard," he explained.

(With inputs from IANS)