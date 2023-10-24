In an extraordinary demonstration of frustration against frequent power outages, farmers from Karnataka's Vijayapura district made headlines on October 19, 2023. Their unconventional method involved transporting a massive crocodile to the Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) office, leaving both HESCOM officials and the public bewildered.

This act served as a stark reminder of the dire circumstances faced by these agricultural communities and their plea for uninterrupted power supply.

The story began when farmers discovered a sizable crocodile in one of their fields in Ronihala village. Seeing this as an opportunity to convey their desperation over power outages, they took bold action. The farmers managed to secure the reptile and, perhaps with a mix of shock and determination, proceeded to carry it to the HESCOM office, where officials were already present.

Upon reaching the HESCOM office, the farmers wasted no time in confronting the officials with a series of pointed questions. Their concerns were centered on the potential consequences of power cuts in an agricultural setting.

They highlighted the risks posed by creatures like snakes, scorpions, and even crocodiles if they were to venture out at night in search of water or food due to lack of power. The farmers sought answers regarding the steps HESCOM would take in case of fatalities resulting from such encounters.

The highlight of this unique protest was the farmers placing the crocodile right in front of the HESCOM officials. This symbolically represented the very real threats and dangers faced by these rural communities due to load shedding. The visuals of a crocodile on the doorstep of the power company's office captured the attention of local media and the wider public, drawing sympathy and understanding for the farmers' plight.

KARNATAKA: Farmers from Ronihal Village in Kolhara Taluk, Vijayapura, to get the attention of the government from frequent power cuts and delays in three-phase electricity; they brought a live crocodile to the electricity office, HESCOM. #Karnatka #Ronihal #Kolhara #vijayapura… pic.twitter.com/6PtLR7cWPG — South One (@SouthOneNews) October 22, 2023

The farmers' frustration arises from the detrimental impact of frequent power outages on their crops. Withering crops are not only a threat to their livelihoods but also to food security, as agriculture is a crucial sector in the region. Uninterrupted three-phase electricity during daylight hours is essential for their irrigation systems, and its absence jeopardizes their yields and future prospects.

The remarkable protest serves as a powerful reminder of the need for reliable and consistent power supply in rural areas, especially in regions heavily dependent on agriculture. The farmers' actions highlight the desperate circumstances they face and their plea for a solution that guarantees them uninterrupted access to electricity during the day.

The crocodile protest, while unconventional, underscores the profound challenges rural communities face when basic amenities like electricity are unreliable. It is a call for action to address the concerns of these farmers and ensure their well-being and the sustenance of agriculture in the region. The incident serves as a compelling reminder of the critical role played by accessible and dependable power supply in fostering agricultural growth and rural development.