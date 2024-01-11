Timely action of the security forces averted another terror attack in the border district of Rajouri where terrorists are striking after repeated intervals.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with a wireless communication device and bullets during a cordon

According to police a search party of CRPF and J&K Police today conducted a search operation in the Hayatpur-Manjakot area in Rajouri district and busted a hideout where the terrorists hid ammunitions.

During this operation, forces recovered one wireless set, two tape recorders, 23 rounds of AK ammunition, and four tiffin box IEDs.

Initial reports said that terrorists had hidden these IEDs in the forest area of Manjakot. It is believed that terrorists were planning to target vehicles of the security forces by planting these Tiffen IEDs.

Although no arrest has been made so far, security forces are keeping a watch on the activities of some suspects in the area.

Earlier terrorists attacked Army vehicles in Dera-Ki-Gali

On December 21, terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Dera-Ki-Gali on the border of the Poonch and Rajouri districts. Four soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty in that dreaded terror attack.

Two civilians were also killed mysteriously after the December 21 terror attack.

After the Dera-Ki-Gali terror attack massive search operations have been going on in different parts of the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Additional forces have already been deployed in highly sensitive areas of Poonch and Rajouri where terrorists are striking after repeated intervals.

Today's recovery resulted from the ongoing search operations in this belt known as the Pir Panchal range.

Two narco-terrorists arrested in north Kashmir's Uri area

Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A police party of Uri at a checkpoint established at Tyre Morh Uri intercepted one person and during his search, Charas-like contraband substance was recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Abdul Aziz Chaneeza resident of Uri Baramulla who was arrested and shifted to the Police Station where he remained in custody.

Similarly, a police party of Tangmarg arrested one Mohammad Assadullah, a resident of Rambailpora Bawah Kunzer, at a checkpoint at Beighpora Hariwatnoo Tangmarg.

During his search Charas-like contraband substance from his possession.

Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered against both in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.