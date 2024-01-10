In another case of a security breach, a smartphone was recovered from the possession of the dreaded Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist who was lodged in the highly fortified Kot Bhawal jail of Jammu.

This highly fortified jail of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is infamous for repeated security breaches.

This smartphone is manufactured by the Chinese company POCO. Jammu and Kashmir Police have confiscated the mobile phone. The police investigation is ongoing in this regard.

Reports said that Ghrota Police in Jammu district received information that a terrorist lodged in the Kot Bhalwal Jail was using a mobile phone from inside the jail. It was only after this startling disclosure, that a raid was conducted and a smartphone was recovered from the possession of a jailed terrorist Habib son of Haz Sheru, resident of Haria Chak in Kathua district.

Quoting some senior officers reports said that the smartphone had been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police and the cops are trying to look into this security breach and how this smartphone got inside the highly fortified jail where dreaded terrorists including foreigners have been lodged.

Habib was charge-sheeted by NIA in arms dropping case.

Habib was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency in January 2023 in a case pertaining to the interception of a drone and recovery of a drone and rounds of UBGL and Magnetic Bombs from near the Dhalli area under the jurisdiction of district Kathua.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 114/2022 dated 29.05.2022 at PS Rajbagh, Kathua, and re-registered by NIA on 30.07.2022.

NIA Investigations revealed that on directions of Pakistani handler Sajjad Gul, Habin used to collect, receive, and transport the weapons, dropped over drones, to the terrorists active in Kashmir Valley for supporting terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the conspiracy of wage war against the Government of India.

Habib was chargesheeted along with other terrorists Faisal Muneer, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohd, Rashid, and Lashkar terror commander Sajjad Gul @ Sheikh Sajjad by the NIA.

Foreign terrorists lodged Kot-Bhalwal Jail

Dreaded foreign terrorists, the majority of them Pakistani, have been lodged in Jammu's Central Jail located in the Kot-Bhalwal area on the outskirts of Jammu city.

This highly sensitive and fortified jail is infamous for UN-designated terrorist and founder of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Masood Azhar, who was once detained here. During the Khandhar Hijacking episode, Masood Azhar was released from this jail.

The high-security prison, has over 800 prisoners, including Pakistani and local terrorists. Apart from terrorists, some dreaded gangsters and notorious criminals are also lodged in this jail.

In July 2021, Jammu and Kashmir Police had recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, and other electronic gadgets from the possession of some inmates of the Kot-Bhawal jail. 12 mobiles, SIM cards, pen drives, headphones, chargers, and other electronic equipment were recovered from different barracks.

In April 2020, Jammu and Kashmir Police had recovered some mobile phones and SIM cards from three terrorists, including top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Abdul Rehman Mughal of Pakistan. These terrorists were using mobile inside the Kot-Bhalwal jail.

In January 2019, in a raid, police had recovered a large number of mobile phones and SIM cards.

In 1999, nearly a dozen Pakistani terrorists had dug a 100 ft underground tunnel from their barrack to make good their escape, but they were caught by jail officials when they were hardly four or five feet away from freedom.