Girls' Generation was one of the most successful K-Pop groups formed by SM Entertainment. Within months after celebrating their 10th anniversary, the K-Pop group split with three members, Sooyoung, Seohyun and Tiffany, opting out of the group.

Shortly after her exit, Tiffany moved to the US to get trained in the nuances of show business. Tiffany entered a contract with Paradigm Talent Agency and released her debut album in January.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Tiffany got recognized by SM Entertainment following her participation in a Korean Talent Show. Tiffany became an instant hit among the K-Pop fans since her debut with Girls' Generation in 2007.

In spite of being a successful established singer in Korea, Tiffany had to start from scratch after moving to the US. Attending auditions and taking acting lessons took a toll on her but her determination and perseverance has finally bore fruit.

Training under Eric Vetro who has guided Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, Tiffany released her second US single "Teach You" with support from the fellow member of Girls' Generation. The song co-written by Tiffany, defines her solo career placing emphasis on empowering pop music.

Tiffany has signed to be the face of fashion group H&M's Divided Music Campaign, which targets to support young music talent which will also feature her "Teach You" single. Reminiscing her singing career, Tiffany said that Girls' Generation had made her dream of working in the US come true.