The infamous tic-tac UFO that baffled US Navy officials a few years ago has apparently reappeared in the United States. An image apparently captured from Owego, New York, shows an unknown flying object in the skies, and the shape of this UFO seems very familiar to the vessel that perplexed US Navy officials and the Pentagon which resulted in the launch of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

Two UFO sightings baffle conspiracy theorists

The image captured in 2013 has been released by Scott C Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily. In his recent website post, Waring claimed that two UFOs were spotted in New York in 2013, and one of them seems very similar to the tic-tac UFO.

Waring added that he spotted these flying objects in the skies when he was referring to the archive images of MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings.

"I was looking at an old report on MUFON and noticed that nobody saw the other UFO in the video. Since the other UFO was more clear, metallic and a disk, not to mention just about half a meter across and near the power lines. I believe this UFO is a drone disk sent out from the tictac UFOs that the eyewitness saw," wrote Waring on UFO Sightings Daily.

Alien existence on earth

As the website post of Waring went viral online, several people started claiming that alien existence on earth could be real. According to these alien believers, no current human technology is capable of steering a flying object at such a high speed, as tic-tac UFO did in the skies.

A few days back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also claimed that aliens do exist. He also made it clear that world powers like the United States and Israel are in regular contact with advanced aliens from deep space.