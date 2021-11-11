Giving a shock to alien hunters and UFO enthusiasts, the Pentagon, in late 2017, confirmed that a secretive flying vessel investigation program named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) was operational. Pentagon made this admission after an investigative report published in the New York Times went viral. The report was followed by the release of two UFO videos by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the flying object spotted in these clips is now infamously known as the tic-tac UFO.

Tic-Tac UFO has been here for the last 70 years

And now, Luis Elizondo, former chief of AATIP has claimed that tic-tac UFO has been visiting the earth for the past 70 years. It should be noted that the tic-tac UFO, while screeching across the space defied all laws of physics, and Elizondo is pretty much sure that these flying objects are not made on earth.

Luis Elizondo also added that US documents reveal the presence of identical UFOs in the skies that date back some 70 years.

"I have in my possession official US government documents that describe the exact same vehicle that we now call the Tic Tac being described in the early 1950s and early 1960s," Elizondo told GQ Magazine.

Luis Elizondo also added that the tic-tac UFO is capable of performing unbelievable maneuvers which no manmade flying objects can do in the skies.

"The pilots are trained observers. They are trained to identify an aircraft silhouette at 20 miles away – an SU-22, a European Tornado, a Harrier or even an F-16 – and literally within a split moment's notice be able to identify friend or foe and shoot it down. What they're reporting doesn't fit any type of parameters of any type of conventional aircraft that we know of," added Elizondo.

When UFOs made US nuclear systems unusable

A few weeks back, Elizondo claimed that unidentified flying objects which authorities call unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) had rendered nuclear weapons unusable in the United States.

While interacting with Washington Post, Elizondo suggested that aliens could be interested in human nuclear technology.

"I think that there is certainly at this point enough data to demonstrate there is an interest in our nuclear technology, a potential to even interfere with that nuclear technology. Several of these UFO sightings have been above secret nuclear weapons facilities. Almost every major nuclear power across the globe really has reported and declassified these sightings," asserted Elizondo.