Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that an advanced alien species have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. Most of these conspiracy theorists argue that UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the globe are a clear indication of alien activities on the blue planet.

A few months back, the Pentagon had also confirmed the existence of UFOs in the skies. The United States defense department was compelled to admit the existence of these unknown flying vessels after a video of tic-tac UFO went viral on online spaces. And now, a new clip uploaded to YouTube has made several people believe that tic-tac UFO has visited Australia.

Tic-tac UFO in Australia

The alleged UFO event happened on March 12, in Gold Coast, Australia. In the video, a dark flying object can be seen moving across the skies in broad daylight.

"It was large and looked to be under control in the windy conditions," said the eyewitness who captured the UFO video.

Alien debate on

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. As usual, Waring claimed that this UFO video could be proof of alien existence on earth.

"This disk has some great control, because even on a windy day, it stays level...only turning slightly. Undeniable evidence that classic UFO disks exist! Australia is a hotbed of UFO activity and this video enforces it," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also admitted the presence of aliens. During an explosive interview, Eshed claimed that advanced alien species are working together with world powers like the United States and Israel.