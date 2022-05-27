Hours after reports about the misuse of facilities at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium by senior IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife and fellow IAS officer Rinku Dugga, both were on Thursday transferred out of the national capital to different locations from Delhi on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh.

Swift action on misuse of stadium

As per the media report, the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that the bureaucrat could walk his dog at the facility.

The Home Ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by IAS couple, and took action after he submitted his report.

(With inputs from IANS)