Yami Gautam Dhar, who played the lead role in OTT released film 'A Thursday' that has become the most watched film with more than 25 million views so far, thanked the audience for the success of the venture.

"IT FEELS LIKE IT SUMS UP A VERY IMPORTANT PART OF MY JOURNEY AS AN ACTOR! GRATITUD" said Yami Gautam in social media. Even after a long time since its release, the film has been earning recognition all over from the audience and the critics.

The film has become the most watched direct-to-OTT film in 2022 released so far. Taking to her social media the actress shared a poster of the film. The OTT film in 2022 received so far more than 25 million views, according to Ormax Media report.

The actress wrote:"THANK YOU SO MUCH TO EACH ONE OF YOU FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN! IT FEELS LIKE IT SUMS UP A VERY IMPORTANT PART OF MY JOURNEY AS AN ACTOR! GRATITUDE #ATHURSDAY".

Moreover, Yami's 'A Thursday' is also the Most Popular Indian Film of 2022 on IMDB with 7.8 ratings. The actress has been hailed by famous personalities for her performance in the film as Naina, a school teacher.

Naina takes 16 students hostage and demands justice on what she underwent as a high school student, rattling the police and the leaders.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam Dhar has a very interesting lineup ahead with Lost, OMG 2, and other many projects which she has worked on and the official announcement is yet to be made.