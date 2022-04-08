Yami Gautam is making heads turn with her role as an IPS officer in Dasvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan. After her performance in A Thursday, this is yet another one of Yami's performances that has gotten her due recognition and acknowledgment for her talent. However, the actress has revealed that she feels as an outsider in the industry.

Yami's revelation

Talking about what made her choose her mother's saree for her wedding, Yami had a shocking revelation. The Vicky Donor actress revealed that some high-end designers would refuse to give her their outfits.

"I've had the privilege to have some really good designers I can lean on. But, even in the fashion industry, there are some high-end designers who don't give you their outfits because you are not so and so. It is the entire system. I remember I heard that about myself once," Gautam told a leading website.

The shocking truth

She further added, "That person said, 'No, that lehenga is not for you', and I was like 'What, why?!', and they said, 'No, just doesn't work with that designer'. It was so mean. I don't understand what the criteria is, how can you make someone feel so bad? But its not true for all designers, some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there is always a rotten apple."