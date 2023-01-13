Kollywood fans are on cloud nine, quite literally! Two of Kollywood's biggest stars Ajith and Vijay clashed at the box office with Thunivu and Varisu, the rest is history. Ajith and Vijay are clashing at the box office almost after nine years.

Ajith's Thunivu is a bank heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth while Vijay's Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipall. The last time the actors clashed at the box office was in 2014 Pongal. Let's take a look at the first-day box office figures.

At the Tamil Nadu box office, Thunivu collected 21 Cr (the second highest for an Ajith film after Valimai which grossed 28 Cr) while Varisu collected 20 Cr. Ajith, who is often known as the king of opening has once again taken a lead at TN, however, Vijay wins with the overall figures.

Thunivu Collections

Tamil Nadu - 21 Cr

Karnataka - 3.75 Cr

AP/TS - 2 Cr

Kerala - 1.40 Cr

Rest of India - 45 Lakhs

Total - 28.50 Cr

#Thunivu around 21.5 crores on day one in TN! Excellent opening for the #AK starrer (more screens in TN on day one as well)! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 12, 2023

PONGAL HEIST IS MINE Says #AK ?#Thunivu BOX OFFICE :



INDIA Gross - 33 Crs+

OVERSEAS Gross - 17 Crs+



WW - 50Crs+ ?? ( Even With Clash)#Ajithkumar STAR POWER ?? pic.twitter.com/4Oe6tSb3iM — AJITH FANS COMMUNITY (@TFC_mass) January 12, 2023

Varisu Collections

Tamil Nadu - 20 Cr

Karnataka - 4.50 Cr

Kerala - 4.50 Cr

AP/TS - 25 Lakhs

Rest of India - 1 Cr

Total - 30.25 Cr

It looks like Ajith has won the TN while Vijay leads overall.