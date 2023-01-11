After a long gap, Vijay is back with a full-fledged family entertainer. Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipally. Rashmika plays the leading lady Sarathkumar, Prakashraj, Shyam, Srikanth and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju. For the past decade, Vijay has been churning out high-octane action entertainers with social subjects and with Varisu he is back to the family forte.

The Plot: An ailing business tycoon Rajendran (Sarath Kumar) pits his sons against each other to find the right successor for his kingdom. The eldest son Jai (Srikanth) and middle son Ajay (Shaam) follow their father's footsteps blindly however youngest son Vijay (Vijay) has a difference in opinion and stays away.

When Rajendran understands that his first two sons are behind his business empire, he appoints Vijay as his successor. To fight back, Jai and Ajay team up with their competitor Jayaprakash (Prakash Raj) to shatter the empire. How Vijay wins back his business and family? Watch on screens.

What's Working

Vijay all the way, his witty one-liners, his comedy timing with Yogi Babu, and the racy heroism in the second half--Vijay carries the film solely on his shoulders.

We don't get to see massy family entertainers every day. From misunderstandings to jealousy to toxic relatives to romance to heroic action sequences, the film has every element required.

The mother-son sentiments between Vijay and Jayasudha work out well.

What's Not Working

From Chekka Chivantha Vaanam to many recent Mahesh Babu films, Varisu gives a Deja Vu feeling.

The predictable storyline and sloppy screenplay.

Unnecessary song placement and too many fight sequences make it lengthy.

Too many characters crowd the sequences.

Overall, Varisu is a full-on Vijay padam.