Thalapathy fans are all set for a grand Pongal with the release of Varisu on January 11. However, fans were shocked by rumours of Vijay and Sangeetha heading for a divorce after almost 23 years of marriage.

Sangeetha's absence at the Varisu audio launch and the baby show event of Priya and Atlee started the divorce rumours initially, things went overboard when Vijay's Wikipedia page showed 'divorced 2022.' There is also a buzz that the Thuppakki actor is In a relationship with a popular actress which is the reason for the divorce.

However, sources close to the actor have threaded the news as 'baseless rumour.' Sangeetha is currently holidaying in the US with their two kids, which was also the reason for her absence from the recent events. Vijay is likely to join his family after the release of Varisu.

Interestingly, the actor politely ignored his parents while greeting the guest at the Varisu audio launch recently. The video went going viral on social media platforms.

Vijay's relationship with his father soured after the latter tried to register Vijay's fan club as a political party under All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India. The move irked the actor who distanced himself from his father's political turn. He also released a firm statement saying that there is no relation between him and his father's political ambitions. The actor also filed a civil lawsuit against 11 persons, including his father SA Chandrasekar and his mother Shoba regarding the same.

On the work front, Vijay's Varisu is all set to clash with archrival Ajith's Thunivu for this Pongal.