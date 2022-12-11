Ilayathalapthy Vijay's recent fans meeting at his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam office in Chennai has sparked his political entry rumours once again. The actor met more than 500 fans met the actor during the event and clicked pictures. Fans were asked to leave their phones outside the meeting which has further fuelled rumours. Interestingly, in 2021, Vijay's fans association won over 110 of the 169 posts contested in panchayat wards. Reports suggest that the move was to test the waters for his possible political entry in the future.

During a promotional interview for Beast early this year, the actor confirmed that if fans wish, he would make his political debut too. "There's always a time for everything. If people, my fans, want me to transform into Thalaivan, I can't stop that change. I was a different kind of Vijay with the respect to the kind of films I was doing a few years ago. I'm Vijay now doing different kinds of films. This transformation wouldn't have happened if my fans didn't wish for me to do these kinds of films. Similarly, if they want me to become leader," Vijay said.

The answer has surprised many leaving a 'will he or won't he situation' like Superstar Rajinikanth. It is to be noted that after MGR and J Jayalalithaa, no actors have succeeded in Tamil Nadu politics so far. However, Vijay has age on his side and 2023 would be an important year for the actor with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2026 state elections on the cards.

Love from Thalapathy to all Nanbas & Nanbis ♥️#Varisu Entry Soon ?? pic.twitter.com/UYJ5AuyE3H — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) November 20, 2022

Not just politics, 2023 is an exciting year for Vijay in terms of his career too. The actor will start the year with the release of his much-awaited Varisu - setting a big clash with Ajith's Thunivu. To add more, the release rights of Thunivu have been grabbed by Udhayanidhi's Red Giants, which has already started booking theatres in huge numbers leaving a much smaller scope for Varisu, released by Seven Screen Studio. It is also to be noted that the DMK heir is also working for an elevation in the government.

Vijay's Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipally. Rashmika plays the leading lady in Vamsi Paidipally's directorial. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Prakashraj, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Vijay is rumoured to play a dual role with one as an Erotomaniac, a rare mental disorder where a person is fixated on the idea that another person is intensely in love with them.

Post-Varisu, Vijay will team up with his Masters director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a gangster saga. The big-budget action flick will be bankrolled by Kamal's Raj Kamal Films International along with Seven Screen Studio. Once again Anirudh will compose music for this commercial potboiler. Vijay is likely to sport a salt-and-pepper look for the film as he will play the role of a gangster in his late 40s. In addition, the film will also have a strong female lead played by Trisha. With the team starting to shoot later this year, there are reports that the film will be a part of the director's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

Vijay is also likely to team up with his Mersal director Atlee for a 300 Cr budget film. There are also reports that the Tamil Superstar is likely to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan directed by Atlee.

Looks like a really exciting year for the star.