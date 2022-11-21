Thalapathy Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his Vamsi Padipally directorial, which is all set to hit the screen for Sankranti. The action drama also has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Titled Varisu, the big-budget family entertainer has Vijay playing the role of an erotomanic with Sarath Kumar appearing in a prominent role. Post-Varisu, Vijay is teaming up with his Masters director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a gangster saga.

Director Lokesh has already revealed that his film with Thalapathy Vijay (tentatively titled Thalapathy 67) will have a perfect blend of mass and class elements for fans to cheer. With the team starting to shoot later this year, there are reports that the film will be a part of the director's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

Interestingly, Kamal's Raj Kamal Films International is likely to bankroll the project along with Seven Screen Studio. Once again Anirudh will compose music for this commercial potboiler. Vijay is likely to sport a salt-and-pepper look for the film as he will play the role of a gangster in his late 40s. In addition, the film will also have a strong female lead.

Actresses like Samantha and Trisha have been linked to the project previously, however, an official confirmation is expected. There are reports that the script has been originally written for superstar Rajinikanth but was later modified for Vijay.

There are reports that the film will have multiple villains and the team has plans to cast six prominent actors from different languages. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Malayalam actor Prithviraj and Director Gautham Menon have been approached to play the antagonists.

However, the big question is whether Kamal Haasan, Suriya or Karthy make a special appearance in the film.