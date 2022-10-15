Kollywood tradebuzz is bustling with rumours of a possible Ajith, Vijay clash this Pongal 2023. Reportedly the makers of Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu are looking for the same release date. Thunivu is a bank heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth, while Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipally.

Though Ajith vs Vijay will be a clash of the titans at the box office, most of the time, filmmakers, producers and even the actors don't prefer the clash as it can eat up each other's business prospects. Trade pundits believe that dividing the number of screens will affect the collections of both flicks.

Regardless of the financial analysis, fans are always excited about a box office clash and are keen to see their favourite actor win the race. However, considering the post-pandemic situation of Kollywood, it is highly unlikely that the stars will agree to a clash.

The Rivalry

The last time the actors clashed at the box office was in 2014 Pongal. It was Ajith's Veeram vs Vijay's Jilla, and the rest is a known story. Their rivalry on-screen dates back to 1996 when Vijay's Coimbatore Mapla clashed with Ajith's Vanmathi.

However, both the actors were struggling stars looking to crave a place for themselves. To be precise, a full-fledged fan war began only in 2001 when Ajith's Dheena clashed with Vijay's Friends.

Interestingly, both films opened with positive feedback and were a huge success. Dheena is indeed an important film in Ajith's career, probably the first time he was seen in a mass hero avatar. And of course, he was christened Thala after the film. The rivalry peaked with Villain vs Bhagavathi, Anjaneya vs Thirumalai, Paramasivan vs Aadhi, and Aalwar vs Pokiri.