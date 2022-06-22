Thalapathy 66 gets a title—Varisu. Rashmika plays the leading lady in Vamsi Paidipally directorial. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Prakashraj, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Produced jointly by Vamsi Paidipally and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is bilingual in Tamil and Telugu.

There are reports that Vijay will play a dual role in the film. We have already reported that the film will be a big-budget, family entertainer with sentiment being the highlight. Now, there are reports that Vijay plays the role of an Erotomaniac, a rare mental disorder where a person is fixated on the idea that another person is intensely in love with them. The person's delusions are often a celebrity and believes that he/she is communicating with them using secret messages. If reports are true, he will also sport a younger look in the film. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the film is likely to hit the screens for Pongal 2023.

Sharing the first look poster, Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote "The BOSS Returns as #Varisu #VarisuFirstLook #HBDDearThalapathyVijay Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @iamRashmika @MusicThaman @Cinemainmygenes @KarthikPalanidp #Thalapathy66 (sic)."

Music director Thaman, who has composed music for big names in Telugu, is teaming up with Vijay for the first time. For actress Rashmika, teaming up with Vijay was a dream come true moment. "Okay, now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do. Act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him. Everything ...yaaaaay! Finally! An absolute delight....," a visible excited Rashmika tweeted after the Pooja ceremony.