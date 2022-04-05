Nation's Crush Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her birthday today. Her expressive eyes, cute antics and witty smile have captured the attention of the audience within a short span. The actress, who is flying high with films lined up in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, has nearly 30 million followers on Instagram.

She made her big-screen debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Krik Party. Later she went on to star in Anjani Putra, Chamak, Yajamana and Pogaru. Her career took a turn when she was offered the lead role in the Telugu film Chalo and then there is no looking back. Some popular works in Tollywood include Geetha Govindam, Devdas, Dear Comrade, Sareleru Neekevaru, Bheeshma and the super hit Pushpa: The Rise.

Rashmika also made her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in the 2021 release Sulthan. The actress has an interesting lineup of films ahead right from Pushpa sequel to her much-awaited Bollywood debut. Let's take a look.

Pushpa: The Rule

After the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, the expectations around its sequel are sky-high. Allu Arjun and Rashmika will once again pair up for this action thriller. The first part ended with Pushpa marrying Srivalli and Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) plotting revenge against them for the insult. The sequel will focus on Pushpa's emotional journey.

Bollywood Debut With Mission Majnu

Rashmika is all set to enthral Bollywood fans with her debut film Mission Majnu. The spy thriller has Siddharth Malhotra in the lead. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the thriller is set in the 70s and revolves around an undercover RAW agent who goes on a covert mission to Pakistan.

Goodbye With Bachchan Sr

The Vikas Bahl directorial will have Rasmika alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the lead. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Animal With Ranbir Kapoor

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to direct Ranbir Kapoor in a gangster drama. The team has confirmed Rashmika as the leading lady alongside Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Thalapathy 66

Rashmika has always expressed her wish to star opposite Vijay and now it looks like her dream is coming true. The team has confirmed that she will play the leading lady in Thalapathy 66, directed by Vamsi Paidipally.

Wishing the beautiful actress a very happy birthday!