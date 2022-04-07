Rashmika Mandanna's birthday ended on a high note. Her long time desire of sharing screen space with Vijay is finally coming true. Rashmika will play the leading lady in Vamsi Paidipally directorial which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66.

A grand pooja ceremony took in Chennai in the presence of the entire cast. Clad in a radiant yellow lehenga, Rashmika was dashing while Vijay was in his casual blue. The pictures of the team posing with all smile is already a trend with Rashmika's visible excitement being the centre of attraction. "

Okay, now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do. Act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him. Everything ...yaaaaay! Finally! An absolute delight....," she wrote."

Let's take a look at all the interesting tidbits around the film.

Sarath Kumar will play a prominent role in the film. The Ghilli duo (Vijay and Prakash Raj) will be back on screen for this film after almost 12 years.

Music director Thaman's fanboy moment pictures are already trending on social sites. Thaman, who has composing music for big names in Telugu, will be teaming up with Vijay for the first time.

The regular shooting began today with a song sequence with Vijay and Rashmika.

Produced jointly by Vamsi Paidipally and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is bilingual in Tamil and Telugu. There are reports that Vijay will play a dual role in the film.

Director Vamsi in a recent interview revealed that the big-budget entertainer will be high on emotions.

The director also added that he has written the script keeping Vijay's stardom in mind. He also assured that the film will have Thalapathy in a never-seen-before avatar.

The team is looking to release the film for Diwali 2022 or Sankaranti 2023.