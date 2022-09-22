Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor are joining hands again for an edge-of-the-seat bank heist thriller. Yes, you read it right! AK61 is Thunivu and will be a Money Heist-inspired action thriller.

The first look poster shows Ajith (similar to his real-life persona) casually lying in a recliner with a gun. The dense white hair, ear studs and glasses add more curiosity about his role. Well, here we bring you all the details about the film.

If reports are true, the film will be based on a thrilling bank heist show with Ajith's character having grey shades similar to Mankatha.

Manju Warrier plays a key role in the film, recently pictures of Ajith and Manju riding bikes are doing rounds on social media. This is Ajith's third outing with Vinoth after Nerkonda Paaravai and Valimai.

There is also a buzz that the film is loosely based on the 1987 Punjab bank robbery where 15 Sikh men dressed as police with armed guns snatched nearly Rs 5.7 Cr from the safe. Often termed as the perfect heist, police have described the incident as a neat and clean operation.'

It has been reported that the makers of the film are planning for a Pongal release, interestingly Vijay's Varisu is also heading for the same date. If rumours are true, fans might get a chance to watch a Thala- Thalapathy clash at the box office.

Though Ajith vs Vijay will be a clash of the titans at the box office, most of the time, filmmakers, producers and even the actors don't prefer the clash as it can eat up each other's business prospects. The last time the actors clashed at the box office was in 2014 Pongal. It was Ajith's Veeram vs Vijay's Jilla, and the rest is a known story.