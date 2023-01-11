The wait is finally over. Ajith's Thunivu graced theatres at 4 am today and fans can't control their excitement. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giants. Manju Warrier plays a key role in the film, recently pictures of Ajith and Manju riding bikes are doing rounds on social media. This is Ajith's third outing with Vinoth after Nerkonda Paaravai and Valimai.

The first-look poster shows Ajith (similar to his real-life persona) casually lying in a recliner with a gun. The dense white hair, ear studs and glasses add more curiosity about his role. Well, here we bring you all the details about the film.

#Thunivu [4/5] :



1st Half - Pure #AK Sambhavam..



2nd Half - Banks Fraud Exposure#AK Vera level Verithanam.. Fans Semma treat..@ManjuWarrier4 is good..



Money angle for neutral audience..



Songs super visuals and Terrific action.. ?



Dir #HVinoth ?



Go for it! ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2023

The Plot: Thunivu is a racy thriller based on a banking scam. A gangster group led by Radha (Veera) plots to rob a bank but to their surprise, a heist group led by a fierce mystery man (Ajith) is already on the mission. When police try to track this crazy guy, they sense big trouble fuming. Who is the mystery man and why is he doing it?

What's Working

Ajith's majestic screen presence is the heart and soul of the film. His anti-hero scenes give goosebumps. The film, especially the first half, moves at a breakneck pace, which is interesting.

Anyone who gets credit card calls can very well relate to the film, the villains are not the gangsters but the bankers, policemen, journalists and politicians who are supposed to safeguard the common man.

Manjo Warrier has pulled off some terrific stunt scenes and mass moments.

What's not working

The second half turns out to be a sob story and the pace slows down. Tacky production design, weak screenplay is a bummer. The villains are not impactful,

Overall, Thunivu is a decent mass thriller with Ajith's daredevil mass moments.