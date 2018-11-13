Thugs of Hindustan (Hindostan/TOH) opened to good response, but registered average business at the worldwide box office on the following days. However, its total collection crossed Rs 200 crore gross mark in 5 days.

Amid huge hype and promotion, Thugs of Hinduostan was released in 5,000 screens across India and 2,000 in over 40 key international markets on November 8. The euphoria surrounding it helped the film get an earth-shattering response at the worldwide box office on its opening day, but the negative word of mouth took a huge toll on the movie with its collection dropping considerably with each passing day.

Thugs of Hindustan has collected Rs 123 crore net at the Indian box office in the first weekend and its four-day gross total stands at Rs 147.33 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, "#ThugsOfHindostan HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr. Total: ₹ 119 cr TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4 cr Total: ₹ 123 cr [5000 screens] India biz. #TOH (sic)"

Thugs of Hindustan has collected Rs 44.67 crore gross at the overseas box office in four days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ThugsOfHindostan has underperformed in international markets... OVERSEAS total after Weekend 1: $ 6.40 million [₹ 46.67 cr]... Breakup of key markets: #USA + #CANADA: $ 1.45 mn #UAE + #GCC: $ 2.25 mn #UK: $ 0.65 mn Rest of the World: $ 2.05 mn Few cinemas yet to report... #TOH (sic)"

As per early estimates, Thugs of Hindustan hit a new low on Monday and collected Rs 7 crore net at the Indian box office, taking its five-day total collection to Rs 130 crore net in the domestic market. Its gross total stands at Rs 155.71 crore. Trade analysts are yet to reveal its estimated Monday collection in the international markets.

If we are to go by the above numbers, Thugs of Hindustan has collected a total of Rs 202.38 crore gross at the worldwide box office in five days. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has beaten the lifetime collection record of Raazi and become the sixth highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018 in the global market.

Here is the list of top 10 highest Bollywood gross movies of 2018 at the worldwide box office. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.