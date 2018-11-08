Director Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindustan (Hindostan) starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen has got positive reviews from Tamil and Telugu audience.

Thugs of Hindustan is a Hindi epic action-adventure film that has been dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu with the same name. The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.45 hours.

Thugs of Hindustan story: Set in 1795, the movie is about Indian bandits known as Thugs led by Khudabaksh Azaad (Amitabh Bachchan), who wants to free the country from the British East India Company which had seized control of large parts of India. After they posed a serious challenge to the expanding . British commander John Clive (Lloyd Owen) sends small-time Thug Firangi Mallah (Aamir Khan), to infiltrate and counter the threat. The rest of the film is about the band's fight.

Performance: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Thugs of Hindustan. Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen have done justice to their roles and they are among the assets of the film. Others have also done justice to their roles, say the Tamil and Telugu audience.

Technical: Thugs of Hindustan has rich production values, which are on par with Hollywood standards. Ajay-Atul's songs, John Stewart Eduri's background score, Manush Nandan's cinematography, action choreography, art direction, costumes and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Thugs of Hindustan review live updates: We bring you some Tamil and Telugu audience response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read their comments.

Why So Serious !‏ @SurrealZak

Amitabh Bacchan's Entry is EPIC BAAP #ThugsOfHindostan Everytime Amitbh is Coming on screen he is lighting it up.... Where as Aamir's Comedy is not at all working. #ThugsOfHindostan

ikamalhasaan‏ @imhasaankamal

Big B Fatima and others are transported in a ship as statues and then they all start fighting inside the ship #ThugsOfHindostanReview #ThugsOfHindostan it's logic less The fight scene in the ship is totally utter waste and has no logic and BIG B doing this is uncalled for. #ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanReview a pretty long fight sequence also @itispalkova Amir says he is informer and he can catch petty criminals for Brits but not aazad and he says she is like Bhabhi and not easy to catch her #ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanReview Too much of UP and Bihari slang and sure SOBO folks won't like. Aamir meets his old friend in jail whom he sent to jail and takes his help to find where is Aazad to help the Brits. That friend says don't cheat me like last time he says no #ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanReview After seeing BIG B even Amir turns patriotic just one in second. Oh no #ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanReview is really boring and nonsense for sure. Yes we know Big B is a legend but these change of heart is too much just by seeing him @itispalkova Big B kills a Brit agent who is caught and both Amir and his friend see that and fear and then they both go to him with folded hands. They want to confess but now Aamir says you gave us life so we will be with you and we also want to be Azad #ThugsOfHindostanReview Now Brits surround where BIG B and Amir in and BIG B asks kitne paise mein humko becha and now they fight and Amir says you can't fight with a big East India company and they again fight. VFX very bad. #ThugsOfHindostanReview #ThugsOfHindostan Big B now preaching Aamir about patriotism and he is ready to face the death and Amir says aap pagal hai and Big B facing the Brits alone with a sword, Fatima is fighting outside and now Amir is fully patriotic and saves Fatima on a horse #ThugsOfHindostanReview Bib B dies