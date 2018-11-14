Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan) continues to rake in disappointing numbers at the box office with its collection suffering further drop with each passing day, and its day 6 was no different.

Although the movie has had a grand start at the Indian box office with a collection of over Rs 50 crore, Thugs of Hindostan has been witnessing a major dip in business since the second day.

The period drama suffered almost 50 per cent fall in its business on Friday, collecting Rs 28.25 crore. Shockingly, the earning got further lower on weekend with a collection of Rs 22.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.25 crore on Sunday at the domestic market.

However, the scenario turned complete disastrous with the start of the weekdays. Thugs of Hindostan collected just Rs 5.50 crore at the Indian box office on Monday, taking its total earning to Rs 129 crore (including Tamil and Telugu versions).

Continuing the disappointing run at the commercial circuits on its day 6 (Tuesday), Thugs of Hindostan suffered further fall with a collection of Rs 5 crore (approximately) at the box office, according to early estimates.

The Aamir Khan starrer has completely crashed at the box office, and despite being a solo release, it shows no sign of revival. Having been made at a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore, Thugs of Hindostan will not be able to reach anywhere close to even its cost of production, at least from Indian box office.

It appears that the negative reviews and poor word of mouth for the film have heavily cost its box office business. Being one of the biggest releases of this year, TOH was expected to create havoc at the ticket counters, but instead, it shocked the trade experts as many shows at various parts of the country reportedly got cancelled due to lack of audience.