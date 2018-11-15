Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan) completed its first week at the box office with disappointing collection. The movie suffered continuous fall in its earning, and its day 7 (Wednesday) was no different.

Thugs of Hindostan had started off on a record-breaking note by raking in over Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office on opening day. However, the film had witnessed sharp decline in collection right from second day, and the trend continued

It had collected Rs 28.25 crore on Friday, Rs 22.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.25 crore on Sunday. After the disappointing performance of Thugs of Hindostan at the box office over the weekend, its business suffered further major drop over the weekdays.

The period drama's earning went down to Rs 5.50 crore on Monday and Rs 4.35 crore on Tuesday. The scenario remained more or less same as like previous two days, several shows reportedly got cancelled on day 7 as well due to lack of audience.

According to early estimates, Thugs of Hindostan witnessed further dip in collection on Wednesday and collected Rs 4 crore (approximately) at the domestic market, taking its 7 days total to Rs 137 crore.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan has a big star cast of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

Despite having huge hype around it, the movie turned out to be a disaster as majority of the critics and audience rejected it. With mostly negative reviews from all sides, Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the box office, and is struggling hard to get any where close to its cost of production, which is Rs 300 crore.