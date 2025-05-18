The long-pending trailer of Thug Life, the gangster film featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR (STR) is released now, establishing the perfect ambience for a high-strung cinematic duel. Helmed by ace director Mani Ratnam, the film will hit the theatres on June 5, 2025.

The two-minute trailer plunges into a dark underworld of crime, family and divided loyalties. At the heart of it is the tale of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickar, a feared gangster enacted by Kamal Haasan, who is saved from death by a young boy, Amaran played by STR.

What starts out as a story of gratitude and mentorship rapidly devolves into betrayal and violence. Rangaraya adopts Amaran and treats him as a son, also entrusting him to take his place after his death. But fate has other plans. Rangaraya appears to fall to his death as threats grow and enemies multiply—just before he emerges from the shadows, like a phoenix. What ensues is a stress-laden father-son showdown where love becomes a competition in a high-stakes race to kill or be killed.

Watch the trailer here:

Cast and Crew

Featuring Kamal Haasan and STR in the lead, Trisha Krishnan will play the female lead opposite Kamal with Abhirami taking on the role of his wife. The talented ensemble, which features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar and Pankaj Tripathi among others brings their A-game to its sprawling gangster epic.

Mani Ratnam & Kamal Haasan Join Hands ... Again!

Thug Life is the second combination of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their popular Nayakan (1987). Scripted by both Stamp and Verkest, the film offers up a multi-faceted story mixing high/flying carnage with complex emotional arcs.

The film also has a powerhouse technical team. The music is by AR Rahman, who will be working with both Kamal and Mani Ratnam once again. Ravi K. Chandran is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Audio Launch Rescheduled

"This time, the makers said, will be good as any." Thug Life's grand audio launch will happen now on May 24, 2025, they further added. The high-profile event will be presented as anticipation mounts, with a promise of further insight into the music of the film and behind the scenes.

With a bowtie-broiling movie trailer, and a cast of all stars, Thug Life 2025 is lining up to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. Fans can't wait to see this epic blood battle of betrayal play out on the silver screen.