Kamal Haasan postpones Thug Life audio launch amid PAK conflict: 5 times cinema stepped back for nation

The audio launch of Kamal Haasan's much-awaited film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam has been postponed due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. The event was originally scheduled to be held on May 16. In a statement titled 'Art can wait. India comes first,' he wrote, "In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for 16th of May (sic)."

Kamal further stated that a new date will be announced soon. "As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. A new date will be announced at a later, more appropriate time (sic)," he added.

The film also stars Simbu, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami and Nasser among others. It marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam 33 years after Nayakan. Thug Life will release in theatres on June 5.

There is no doubt that Thug Life is one of the most-awaited films of the year. However, this is not the first time a film has postponed or cancelled its celebrations due to national issues. Here are five instances where cinema took a backstep for its country.

Manipur Violence (2023): During the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities, the makers of 2018: Everyone is a Hero, a Malayalam blockbuster, postponed their pan-India success meet, which was scheduled to take place in Delhi. Similarly, the North-East Film Festival planned in Mumbai was quietly called off, as the focus remained on restoring peace in Manipur.

Pulwama Terror Attack (2019): The entire country was in shock after the Pulwama attack. The team of Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, cancelled their big promotional events. Similarly, the music launch of Notebook was called off, as the makers didn't want to celebrate while the nation mourned.

Balakot Air Strikes (2019): When the Balakot air strikes happened, Akshay Kumar's Kesari, a film filled with patriotic spirit, had a quiet trailer launch. Promotions were toned down, as everyone felt the real heroes were at the borders, not on the big screens.

Mumbai Terror Attacks (2008): During the tragic 26/11 attacks, Mumbai came to a standstill, and so did Bollywood. The success party of Dostana was cancelled. Even Akshay Kumar's Chandni Chowk to China delayed its promotions.

Kargil War (1999): Back in 1999, while the Kargil War was on, big events in Bollywood were kept low-key. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a major hit of that year, had a low-key success party as national pride took the front seat.