Though there was considerable hype when it comes to Kamal Haasan and Simbu's highly anticipated gangster drama Thug Life, the film's below-par box office showing is likely to push its release on OTT a bit ahead.

The film was helmed by the iconic Mani Ratnam and was released on June 5, 2025. It brought Haasan and Ratnam together after more than 32 years. Before the release, the producers had, it was reported, sold out an 8-week exclusive theatrical window and then an OTT release. But the current word on the industry street says that plan might be changing.

Netflix eyes early release to streaming

According to M9 News, Netflix may choose to release the film just 4 weeks after its theatrical release. No formal announcements have come from the streaming service or production company, but insiders have indicated that the show's initial 8-week hold could be renegotiated given the current situation.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan himself had previously described the stretched OTT window as a "pragmatic" step, an indication that the film itself was promising at the box office. But the trajectory suggests viewers may be able to stream Thug Life as early as July, much sooner than initially planned.

[SPOILER ALERT] Story of crime, loyalty, and betrayal

Thug Life depicts the dark complexities of the underworld. The film has Kamal Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel, an intimidating and aged mafia don who rescues a young orphan, Amaran (Silambarasan TR) from Delhi after a shootout there. In due course, under Sakthivel's guidance, Amaran matures and evolves into a dominant figure in the gang.

But fate forces Sakthivel to give up the the kingdom to Amaran — and the two enter a fight to the finish that costs several lives, including that of their mentor.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the talented star cast of the film includes Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Nassar and Ali Fazal in key roles. The film also represents the 10th time Mani Ratnam and A.R. Rahman worked together, with the latter providing the musical score and soundtrack.

Although it has the dream team working with it, the movie did not click with the audience as it was criticized for its screenplay and dragging of the storyline and the performances in the form of Haasan and STR have been appreciated.

What's next for the stars?

Kamal Haasan is set to play the lead in the upcoming actioner KH237, which is in the pre-production stage and is directed by stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv. Silambarasan TR—STR, another powerful star is said to be in discussion to team together with Vetrimaaran, having multiple projects at hand on his cards.