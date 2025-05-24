As Kamal Haasan is in the news for his next film Thug Life, which is being directed by Mani Ratnam, the veteran has opened up about his professional regrets and undying love for cinema. In a recent interview, he expressed his love for Malayalam cinema and the opportunities he squandered (with the directors of repute).

On Malayalam Cinema and Financial Realities

Asked in an interview with News18 if Kamal plans on exploring Malayalam cinema, in a parallel career column. Though he showed love for Mollywood, he admitted to the fact that businesses always decide the fate of his career.

"I'm still running after money to run my company," Kamal said. "As for myself, I don't need anything outside of what I have. But I have to have money to make my films. So I will take the industry that will pay for me."

Lost Opportunities for the Greats of Movies

The veteran actor also discussed career moments he let escape. That included offers to work with legends such as MD Vaidyanathan, Mrinal Sen, and MT Vasudevan Nair.

"I am an unlucky guy with luck on my side who had good opportunities to grace the field but never did a movie with murals of MT," Kamal expressed.

He also remembered rejecting a film with Mrinal Sen when he was filming Thevar Magan as he felt that it would not be financially viable to abandon his own production halfway. "I had to tell him I'd lose a lot of money if I did that," he said.

A Decades-Old Second Date with Mani Ratnam

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's last collaboration was the classic Nayakan in 1987. Fast forward: to over 30 years later and they are together again for Tamil film Thug Life. And thinking, in hindsight, about why so many years passed between their two projects, Kamal conceded during a recent conversation, "No, it's not [worth the wait]." We should have done it sooner. We're sorry through various interviews for not hooking up. Because that is our loss and not yours. Absolutely, our loss."

About Thug Life

The Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Ashok Selvan starrer Thug Life is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5th Thug Life also features Joju George and Sanya Malhotra in added cast. The movie is an emotional gangster drama and is touted to be a big movement this season.

Even as Kamal Haasan continues to stretch his boundaries and reflect upon his journey, Thug Life serves as a reunion and revival — an artistic confrontation of time, talent and untold tales.