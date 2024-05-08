The buzz around the much-awaited Tamil action drama, Thug Life, has reached new heights with the latest announcement from the makers. Fans were taken by surprise when the poster, featuring a car drifting in the sand, hinted at a new addition to the cast. The suspense is set to unravel on May 8, 2024, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the big reveal.

Adding fuel to the excitement, a leaked photo featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR went viral on social media, confirming STR's presence in the film. Alongside Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan, the picture showcased Abhirami, Nassar, and Vaiyapuri, teasing a festival scene in the movie.

Last time, when Mani Ratnam and Simbu teamed up for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, we witnessed the blockbuster success of the film. Now, they are joining hands again for this Kamal Haasan Thug Life, generating a lot of expectations for the movie. Silambarasan's fans, in particular, are thrilled by this news, considering his previous successful collaboration with director Mani Ratnam.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about the surprise Mani Ratnam has in store for STR's character in Thug Life, where he is rumored to portray Kamal Haasan's son.

Initially, Dulquer Salmaan was considered for the role now taken by Silambarasan. However, for undisclosed reasons, Dulquar Salmaan stepped out of the project, paving the way for STR's entry.

More about Thug Life

Currently, the film is in production at Delhi Aerocity, with a star-studded cast including Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi. The addition of these talented actors underscores the grandeur and ambition of Thug Life.

Directed by Mani Ratnam and co-written with Kamal Haasan, the film is a collaboration between Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. Alongside Haasan and Silambarasan, the ensemble cast features Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Nassar. Thug Life was officially announced in November 2022 and is currently being filmed in New Delhi.