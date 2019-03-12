Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's past relationship is no longer a mystery, and the two have now moved on in their own lives. But there was a time when Sidharth had said something about his onscreen kiss with Alia that might not have gone down well with her at that time.

In an old interview with Filmfare, Sidharth had spoken about an "awkward" moment while shooting for a kissing scene with Alia in Student of the Year. The actor had said that the liplock was so "technical" that it had turned "boring" after a while.

"The kissing scene between Alia and me in SOTY was odd to rehearse. We didn't realise that it was so technical. There were many things to consider like the angles of our lips, head and nose. After a while it became boring," he told the publication when asked about an awkward moment while shooting.

If that was not enough, Sidharth soon had expressed desire to kiss Deepika onscreen, adding that hopefully he would enjoy that. "Deepika Padukone. Hopefully, people will enjoy that. And me too," he had said when asked about one actress he would like to kiss onscreen.

While Sidharth's desire to kiss Deepika onscreen has not been fulfilled yet, Alia on the other side, had once declared Sidharth to be the best onscreen kisser.

During an appearance on the chat show #NoFilterNeha, Alia was asked to name the better kisser between Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth. The actress had promptly chosen her then boyfriend Sidharth. Her choice did not change when the same comparison was made between Sidharth and Varun Dhawan. Alia had Sidharth had liplock scenes in Student of the Year and Kapoor and Sons.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's big movie Kalank that also has a powerful cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.