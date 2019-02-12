Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has become the latest prey to CBFC's axe as the duo's kissing scene from the movie has been reduced.

A 13-seconds-long kissing scene between Ranveer and Alia in the film has been cut short by the censor board, according to Bollywood Hungama. While the actual scene was a close-up one, it has also been replaced by a wider shot, the report added.

The report further stated that many other cuss words in Gully Boy have been replaced by milder terms, and even the mention of an alcohol brand has been removed. The concerned alcohol brand is a partner of the film.

The CBFC is often trolled for its "sanskari" avatar as it keeps deciding such cuts in intimate scenes or cuss words in movies. While the trend was apparently more during Pahlaj Nihalani's tenure as the board chairman, it appears that not much has changed under the chairmanship of Prasoon Joshi.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is a film about a street rapper, who dreams to make it big. It features Alia as Ranveer's onscreen love interest, and their chemistry is being much appreciated.

The trailer of the movie had hit the right chords, and the film's promotions are adding more to the immense hype. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz among others.

Gully Boy will hit the screens on February 14.