The moment you had all been waiting for with bated breath is finally here! After the classic world premiere of Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', the first review of the film is out! And from the looks of it, the film is nothing less than a spectacular ride. Calling the film a masterpiece, critics have hailed Ranveer Singh's acting as phenomenal and Alia Bhatt's performance as outstanding. Let's take a look at the first few reviews of the film.

Though the film is slated to release on Valentine's Day, a special premiere had been organised at Berlin, which received thunderous applause from the audience. The story focuses on the life of an underdog rapper from the slums of Mumbai and how he makes it big.

Check Some of Gully Boy Critics' Reviews and Ratings Below:

Anupama Chopra: One way to view Gully Boy is simply as a hugely entertaining "underdog with a dream" story, dotted on the margins with a disapproving father, an on/off love interest (Safeena, played by Alia Bhatt), a brand new socio-cultural milieu, and other must-haves of this sub-genre.

Ranveer Singh smoulders marvellously. He affects a slang that sounded ghetto enough to my non-Mumbai ears, and it's terrific to see him demonstrate his more "sophisticated" acting side. Alia plays her role like a firecracker that won't tell you when it's going to go off. The scene where she says yes to a prospective match brings the house down.

Hollywood Reporter: Zoya Akhtar (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) directs with flair and passion. Aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline. Her main asset is Ranveer Singh, who broke into Bollywood with the rom-com Band Baajat Baaraat and who here shows a pleasingly full emotional range that extends to drama and hip hop.

Rajeev Masand: What powers these different narratives are essentially two things - the extraordinary performance from Ranveer Singh and the music and lyrics which has as much feeling as the story and performance.