The Nawab of Pataudi family Saif Ali Khan is one the prominent actors of the Bollywood industry. He clearly qualifies in the league of top A-list actors while Saif has been a part of some blockbuster movies like Kal Ho Na ho, Salam Namaste, Hum Tum, Love Aaj Kal and many more.

Saif was just 20-year-old when he tied the knot with Amrita Singh. But everyone knows that their relationship ended in a nasty split, even after having two children Sara and Ibrahim. And since then the duo has maintained a dignified silence on this issue ever. However, Saif was always loyal to Amrita as long as their marriage lasted.

But do you know there was a time when Saif had to apologise to Amrita on camera? Let's find out the story behind the incident.

Saif Ali Khan got into a brawl at a nightclub once...

In one of the older interviews, Saif had admitted about getting into a fight at a night club after dancing with two of his female fans. While the girls approached Saif first and requested him for a dance, the actor obliged, but little did he know that it was going to create a big fiasco.

And the same happened, but later the female fans backed out after dancing for some time, one of the girl's boyfriend came forward and threatened Saif Ali Khan that he will smash his million-dollar face. Not only that, the guy even punched Saif's forehead. The incident happened when the 47-year-old actor visited a night club with his friends after the premiere of the movie 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari.'

However, the shocking part was that Saif did not even file a complaint at the police station, as he did not want this incident to come out in the eyes of media.

Saif Ali Khan apologised to Amrita

Since the 'Jawaani Janemaan' actor was married to Amrita Singh at that time, he showed his loyalty towards her lady love and apologized to her on camera. He even admitted the fact that Amrita would be very upset about the entire matter. But this is life and such incident usually happens with Bollywood actors which now has become very common.

Later, Saif said that he did not want such kinds of incidents to happen in the future. He would go on to marry Kareena Kapoor and the two of them gave birth to Taimur. Currently, the Chota Nawab has three films in the pipeline, the sequel of Go Goa Gone, Bunty and Bubly 2, and Bhoot Police.