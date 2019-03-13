Dileep, the Janapriya Nayakan of Mollywood, is now enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel'. Even after facing a setback after his alleged involvement in the actress abduction case, the actor is still enjoying peak acceptance among family audiences. And the recent success of 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel' is an indication of Dileep's unquestionable star power.

At this juncture, we recollect a moment where Thilakan, one of the legendary actors in Mollywood, called Dileep the most cunning personality in the Malayalam film industry. During those times, a cold war was apparently going on between Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and director Vinayan. Despite continuous warnings, Thilakan acted in a movie directed by Vinayan, and this compelled AMMA to impose an unofficial ban on the veteran star.

Thilakan who is a drama artist by profession, then claimed that he will lead his life by acting in stages. He also added that no associations have the right to deny the job of an actor. The actor even called Dileep a shrewd personality and made it clear that AMMA is being controlled by a mafia.

Later, in interaction with Manorama News, Dileep had said that he respected Thilakan to the core. The 'CID Moosa' actor also recollected a moment where he shouted at Thilakan. As per Dileep, Thilakan came to a meeting conducted by AMMA with police protection, and on the same day, he abused Mammootty. Dileep claimed that Mammootty cried a lot after this incident, and seeing this, he shouted at Thilakan.

It should be also noted that director Vinayan had earlier revealed that Dileep is such a man who always aims to seek vengeance and revenge on his opponents.

When Dileep was involved in the actress abduction case, several social media users had spread Thilakan's words about Dileep on Facebook and Twitter, and many people claimed that it is the curse of Thilakan's soul which made Dileep fall in the legal trap.