Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was recently elected as the president of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) is set to address the newly-elected executive members on Monday.

Weeks after the controversy broke out, Mohanlal is holding a press conference at the Ernakulam press club at 12.00 pm today. Mohanlal said that there won't be any executive meeting today and it will be held by the end of July or in early August.

Mohanlal was unanimously elected the new President of AMMA and he replaced popular comedian Innocent, who was at the helm for the past 18 years. In its annual general body meeting, AMMA revoked the suspension of Dileep, on the grounds that it was done by a hurriedly-valled executive meeting which was against the by-laws of AMMA.

The AMMA decision of reinstating of actor Dileep did not go down well with many leading actresses from Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Dileep's former wife Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Remya Nambisan and Rima Kallingal of the WCC raised voice against the decision and resigned from their membership in protest against it. This decision received a lot of criticism in the national media.