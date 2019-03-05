Aamir Khan is now happily married to Kiran Rao with three children – two with his former wife and one with his current spouse through surrogacy. But there was a time when the actor had made headlines for allegedly having a love child with a British lady.

Aamir reportedly was in a live-in relationship with British journalist, Jessica Hines during the making of Ghulam. Everything was fine until Jessica reportedly got pregnant with Aamir's child, and the actor was not ready to accept the responsibility.

He allegedly asked Jessica to either abort the child or end their relationship. She reportedly chose the second option, and gave birth to a boy whom she named Jaan.

Some reports even quoted Jessica not only confirming their past relationship and the love child, she had even reportedly said that Aamir never enquired about them even once. Nonetheless, Aamir never spoke on the controversy.

On the work front, Mr Perfectionist was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan that also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

It was one of the biggest and most anticipated films of last year, but the movie failed to impress the audience. After a fantastic opening day collection, it bombed at the box office.

Later, Aamir took responsibility for the failure, and apologised to his fans. Although there is no other confirmed upcoming project of Aamir yet, rumours are that the actor might soon start working on the mega budget film on Mahabharata. However, there is no confirmation on it.