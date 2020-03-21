Romee Strijd took to Instagram to tease her fans with a new snap while also bringing to their attentions the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. The Victoria's Secret Angel posted a sultry snap of herself in nothing but a towel to get her fans to pay attention to the coronavirus pandemic.

The model wrote in her post: This morning I woke up realizing about how crazy this time is, how important it is to stay home now, not only for yourself but also for others, for your mom and dad, your grandma and grandpa.. it's time to take this seriously!

She urged her fans to take time to reset, to remember what is important, to reduce travel, enjoy time with their family, but also reconnect with themselves. She urged her followers to stay home and told them that the only way their lives will get back to normal is if they did this together!

The beauty teased her 5.7 million followers with a look at her toned tummy. The model seemed to be keeping herself busy even though the fashion show has been cancelled. Shanina Shaik, another Victoria's Secret Angel, spilled the gossip during an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph.

'Unfortunately, the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year. It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an Angel,' said Shanina, who is herself from Australia.

Romee Strijd looked gorgeous in the snap. And the advisory should certainly convince a few fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.