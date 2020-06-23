Stylish star Allu Arjun has thanked director Harish Shankar, Dil Raju, Pooja Hegde, Devi Sri Prasad, and others after three years of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which he calls one of his most memorable film.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is a vigilante action comedy film, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, and Chandra Mohan. The movie was released in the cinema halls on June 23, 2017, and has become one of the most hit films of the year. The flick is completing three years of its release. All the team members took to Twitter to thank each other for the support.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account today and wrote, "3 years of DJ! Thank you @harish2you garu for all the entertainment on & off the screen. Spl Thanks to Dil Raju garu, @hegdepooja, my Friend @ThisIsDSP n many more. One of my most memorable film. I thank all the cast, crew and audience of DJ & most importantly My Army."

Harish Shankar S replied to him and said that he is grateful to his support to him. The director wrote: I'm indebted to you for all ur support and dedication.. Sir.. @alluarjun especially for making my 2nd 20cr+ movie in Nizam, #DJ is always a special film which gave me special friends Like @hegdepooja, @DoP_Bose Million thanks to @ThisIsDSP & @SVC_official

Music director Devi Sri Prasad also thanked Allu Arjun and other team members: "ThaaaankU soo much Dear Bunny Boyyy @alluarjun &dear Sirrrr jiiiii @harish2you 4 this High Energetic Entertainer Thanks to #DilRaju garu, @DoP_Bose, @hegdepooja & all d Crew for dis Memorable movie & Lov to all 4 loving d MUSIC.. SEEEETI MAAAAARRRR."

Chota K Prasad, who handled the camera work for DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, tweeted, "Thanks to my Dancing Jagannadam @alluarjun garu and my Director Jagannadam @harish2you garu and Producer @dilraju_svc garu.....what an exiting working experience sir.......... thank u all #3YearsForDJSensation."