Three workers killed in wall collapse in Hyderabad

Three workers were killed in a wall collapse on a construction site in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Another worker was injured in the incident that occurred in LB Nagar.

According to police, the incident occurred when the workers were engaged in digging a pit for the cellar of an under-construction building of a hotel. A compound wall in the same premises fell on the workers, burying them under the debris.

Police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation. Bodies of three workers were pulled out from the rubble.

A fourth worker was critically injured. He was shifted to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Ramu (22), Veeraiah (52) and Vasu (19). Dasarth was critically injured. They all belong to the same family.

The construction workers hailed from Sitarampuram Thanda of Khammam district and had migrated to Hyderabad for livelihood.

The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Senior police and municipal officials visited the accident site. Fifteen workers were engaged in the digging work when the wall collapsed. Other workers escaped unhurt in the incident.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation. A police officer said they were questioning the hotel management about the incident.

Meanwhile, in another incident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a truck was gutted in a fire.

The incident occurred near Malayanur village in Kundurpi mandal of Anantapur district. The truck, which was heading to Anantapur from Chitradurga, suddenly caught fire. The driver stopped the vehicle and jumped out to save himself.

Alerted by the local people, a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, the truck was completely gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not known. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

(With inputs from IANS)