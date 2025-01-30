Over 2,600 cops undergo CPR training in Hyderabad

More than 2,600 police personnel in Hyderabad are undergoing training in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in a four-day programme launched on Thursday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand inaugurated the programme at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills.

The Commissioner of Police said this CPR training programme is being conducted under the auspices of Mythri Hospital. He thanked them for providing training on CPR to 1,409 police personnel in the first phase.

A total of 1,248 Hyderabad City Police officers and personnel will participate in the second phase of the training. They will be segregated into 15 batches and each batch will be trained for 90 minutes.

He said that this is an important programme that will be useful not only for police personnel but also for the general public.

CPR restores the supply of blood and oxygen to the body that has stopped due to cardiac arrest. The heart starts beating again. The person who has fainted will regain consciousness, he said.

CPR helps to circulate oxygenated blood from the heart to all organs, including the brain. This prevents brain death. Any delay in starting CPR can cause irreversible damage to the brain. Therefore, CPR should be started immediately for a person who has lost consciousness.

"Do not hesitate to start CPR. In an emergency, every second counts and delaying the start of CPR can be life-threatening. While you are performing CPR, do not forget to call for emergency medical help," said Anand.

According to a survey, 98 per cent of the Indian population is still not trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedures. It is a very crucial and basic method to save lives in emergencies.

The Commissioner mentioned that America, Japan, Singapore and European countries have made CPR mandatory in their education system. Deaths are increasing due to a lack of awareness about CPR.

As many as 1.15 lakh people die every day due to cardiac arrest worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, about 5.8 crore people die of heart attacks every year.

He said that it is very important to create awareness among everyone about CPR. He requested the hospital authorities to give training in CPR to all 16,000 police officers and personnel in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from IANS)